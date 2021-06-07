UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Expresses Grief Over Dharki Train Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Governor expresses grief over Dharki train mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic train collision that occurred in Dharki, in the Ghotki district of Sindh province.

In a condolence message, the KP Governor expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families.

He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families.

He said the KP government fully shared the grief of the victims' families at this difficult time.

Related Topics

Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghotki Government

Recent Stories

PM chairs meeting for consultation over budget for ..

3 minutes ago

UAE protects prisoners&#039; rights, monitors thei ..

7 minutes ago

Next general elections will take place under a new ..

22 minutes ago

31,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52 minutes ago

52 minutes ago

Starcom signs new strategic data and services part ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.