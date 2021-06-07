Governor expresses grief over Dharki train mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic train collision that occurred in Dharki, in the Ghotki district of Sindh province.

In a condolence message, the KP Governor expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families.

He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families.

He said the KP government fully shared the grief of the victims' families at this difficult time.