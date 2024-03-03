Open Menu

Governor Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives Due To Rains In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 08:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and damages caused by recent rains, landslides and snowfall in various districts of the province.

In a statement, the Governor expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the affected families.

Governor Ghulam Ali also prayed for forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved family members.

The Governor also directed the concerned departments in Swat, Kalam, Buner, Shangla, Chitral and other districts to restore the communication roads and speed up the relief activities in the affected areas.

