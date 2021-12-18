UrduPoint.com

Governor Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Shershah Blast

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:07 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in a blast near Paracha Chowk, Shershah area of the city.

He directed to provide medial treatment to the injured people in the blast.

The Governor has sought a detailed report of the incident from Additional Inspector General of Police Karachiand Commissioner Karachi.

