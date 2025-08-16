Open Menu

Governor Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives Of Mufti Kifayatullah’s Children In Malakand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Governor expresses grief over loss of lives of Mufti Kifayatullah’s children in Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic firing incident at the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s district chief Mufti Kifayatullah in Batkhela, Malakand, in which his son and daughter lost their lives.

In a condolence message, the Governor extended heartfelt sympathies to Mufti Kifayatullah and his family, praying for the eternal peace of the deceased and patience for the bereaved family.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of Mufti Kifayatullah and his wife, who sustained injuries in the incident.

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 European leaders welcome President Trump’s effor ..

European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever ..

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students

2 hours ago
 Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

2 hours ago
 Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

5 hours ago
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

6 hours ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

6 hours ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

7 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

7 hours ago
 Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very ..

Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan