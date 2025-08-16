Governor expresses grief over loss of lives of Mufti Kifayatullah’s children in Malakand

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic firing incident at the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s district chief Mufti Kifayatullah in Batkhela, Malakand, in which his son and daughter lost their lives.

In a condolence message, the Governor extended heartfelt sympathies to Mufti Kifayatullah and his family, praying for the eternal peace of the deceased and patience for the bereaved family.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of Mufti Kifayatullah and his wife, who sustained injuries in the incident.