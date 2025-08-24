Governor Expresses Grief Over Losses Due To Storm In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property caused by a severe storm and heavy rainfall in Dera Ismail Khan.
In his condolence message, the Governor extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, assuring them that he shares their grief in this difficult time.
He also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Governor Kundi directed the district office of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society to provide immediate relief and essential supplies to the affected families.
He further instructed Wapda officials to take urgent steps to restore electricity in DI Khan city and its adjoining areas to ease the suffering of the public.
