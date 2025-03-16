Governor Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Mufti Munir Shakir
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2025 | 09:00 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday condemned the explosion outside a mosque here in Urmar area that caused by an explosive device, led to four casualties, including the martyrdom of Mufti Munir Shakir.
Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Governor Kundi extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Mufti Munir Shakir.
He also expressed solidarity with the victims and assured his full support to the grieving families.
Furthermore, the Governor wished a swift recovery for those injured in the attack and emphasized the need for enhanced security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
