Governor Expresses Grief Over Swabi Police Station Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Governor expresses grief over Swabi police station blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi expressed grief and sorrow over the blast at Swabi police station on Thursday.

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and emphasized the need for increased security measures in the province.

The Governor prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, underscoring the importance of supporting the victims and their families during this difficult time.

