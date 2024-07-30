Open Menu

Governor Expresses Grief Over Tragic Deaths In Dera Adam Khel Due To Flood

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Governor expresses grief over tragic deaths in Dera Adam Khel due to flood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic deaths of ten persons in a house in Dera Adam Khel, caused by floodwater entering their basement.

Governor expressed heartfelt and sympathy to the bereaved families, offering prayers for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks and patience for the relatives.

Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the need for improved safety measures in light of the increased monsoon rains expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire country.

He urged that proactive and effective safety measures could help mitigate potential losses caused by the monsoon rains, thus preventing both human and material damage.

