Governor expresses grief over van accident in Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over a van accident in the Chaghurzai area of Buner District resulted in the loss of seven lives.

In his statement, the Governor conveyed his deep grief for the families of the deceased and extended his sympathies to those affected.

He prayed for the elevation of the souls of the victims and offered heartfelt wishes for patience to their bereaved families.

Governor Kundi wished for the early recovery of the injured, underscoring his solidarity with the relatives of those who lost their lives.

