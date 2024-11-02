Open Menu

Governor Expresses Grief Over Van Accident In Buner

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Governor expresses grief over van accident in Buner

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over a van accident in the Chaghurzai area of Buner District resulted in the loss of seven lives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over a van accident in the Chaghurzai area of Buner District resulted in the loss of seven lives.

In his statement, the Governor conveyed his deep grief for the families of the deceased and extended his sympathies to those affected.

He prayed for the elevation of the souls of the victims and offered heartfelt wishes for patience to their bereaved families.

Governor Kundi wished for the early recovery of the injured, underscoring his solidarity with the relatives of those who lost their lives.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Accident Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Van Buner Faisal Karim Kundi

Recent Stories

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

2 minutes ago
 FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of tar ..

FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets

2 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court

2 minutes ago
 Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

5 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan ..

Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO

5 minutes ago
 Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

5 minutes ago
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ ele ..

Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections

5 minutes ago
 Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists

Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists

2 minutes ago
 Over 2.1 million children vaccinated

Over 2.1 million children vaccinated

2 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi c ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cab ..

2 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan