Governor Expresses Grief Over Van Accident In Buner
Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over a van accident in the Chaghurzai area of Buner District resulted in the loss of seven lives
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over a van accident in the Chaghurzai area of Buner District resulted in the loss of seven lives.
In his statement, the Governor conveyed his deep grief for the families of the deceased and extended his sympathies to those affected.
He prayed for the elevation of the souls of the victims and offered heartfelt wishes for patience to their bereaved families.
Governor Kundi wished for the early recovery of the injured, underscoring his solidarity with the relatives of those who lost their lives.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner
FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court
Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC
Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO
Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections
Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists
Over 2.1 million children vaccinated
RugbyU: French Top 14 results
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cab ..
Football: Spanish La Liga results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner2 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court2 minutes ago
-
Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO5 minutes ago
-
Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan5 minutes ago
-
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections5 minutes ago
-
Over 2.1 million children vaccinated2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cabinet of KhUJ2 minutes ago
-
PPP carried out laudable projects in Sindh: Abdul Jabbar Khan1 minute ago
-
7 died in Buner road mishap : police1 minute ago
-
DC for joint efforts to ensure dirt-free environment2 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws arrested; weapons & drugs recovered2 minutes ago
-
Fake price control magistrate arrested2 minutes ago