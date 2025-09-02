Open Menu

Governor Expresses Sorrow On Death Of Asif Khan Sanjrani

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of Asif Khan Sanjrani, father of former Chairman Senate of Pakistan Mir Sadiq Sanjrani.

He said that the late Asif Khan Sanjrani was a kind-hearted and charitable person.

In his condolence statement, the Balochistan Governor prayed for the forgiveness of the late Khan Asif Khan Sanjrani and expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with his family.

