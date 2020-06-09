UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Expresses Sorrow On Death Of Hashim Khan Panezai

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:55 AM

Governor expresses sorrow on death of Hashim Khan Panezai

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leader Hashim Khan Panezai on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leader Hashim Khan Panezai on Monday.

Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that the late Hashim Khan Panezai has valuable political and social services, said in a condolence message issued here.

He prayed that Allah Almighty rest the Departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Amanullah Khan Family

Recent Stories

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

31 minutes ago

Mobile women, children&#039;s health clinic launch ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Derq t ..

1 hour ago

Residency law violators permitted to leave UAE wit ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to E ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.