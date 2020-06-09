Governor expresses sorrow on death of Hashim Khan Panezai

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leader Hashim Khan Panezai on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leader Hashim Khan Panezai on Monday.

Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that the late Hashim Khan Panezai has valuable political and social services, said in a condolence message issued here.

He prayed that Allah Almighty rest the Departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.