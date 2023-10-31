Open Menu

Governor Expresses Sorrow On Martyrs Of Four Workers, Policeman

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Governor expresses sorrow on martyrs of four workers, policeman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of four laborers and a policeman in Turbat area of the province.

In his statement, he said that we would not allow the peaceful situation of Balochistan to be sabotaged in any way.

The governor urged the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to utilize all available resources to arrest those elements involved in the killing of the workers to bring them to justice with the aim to maintain durable peace in the area.

He also expressed condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

