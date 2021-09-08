UrduPoint.com

Governor Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Mastung Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:20 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Tuesday expressed sorrow over the deaths and injured of passengers due to overturning of a speeding coach near Mastung which left two persons dead and 16 others injured.

In a statement, he directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured and said there was an urgent need to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the prevention of traffic accidents on national highways in the province.

The governor said the increasing number of traffic accidents could be overcome only through legislation in line with modern requirements.

For this, along with government measures, all citizens and especially drivers have to fulfill their responsibilities to control the road mishap on National Highways, he said.

He also prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this losses with fortitude.

