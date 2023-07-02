Open Menu

Governor Expresses Sorrow Over Martyrdom Of Security Personnel

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of security personnel

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Sunday strongly condemned the hand grenade attack on the security forces check post at Dahanasar. He also expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of security personnel.

In his condemnation statement, he said that all available resources should be used to bring those who were spreading fear and terror in the society to sabotage the peaceful situation in the province.

"We have to show national unity and consensus to thwart the evil intentions of terrorists and saboteurs", he said.

Governor Balochistan prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul eternal pace and grant courage and strengthen to bereaved families of martyrs to bear the losses with fortitude and the speedy recovery of the injured.

