Governor Expresses Sorrow Over Martyrs Of Security Personnel In Zhob Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Governor expresses sorrow over martyrs of security personnel in Zhob attack

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Wednesday expressed grief over the martyrdom and injuries of security personnel as a result of the terrorist attack on Zhob Garrison.

In a statements, he expressed condolences and solidarity with the heirs of the martyrs.

The governor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude and early recovery of the injured.

