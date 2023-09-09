Open Menu

Governor Extends Condolence To BC APP Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Governor extends condolence to BC APP Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of mother of Bureau Chief, APP Peshawar, Fakhar e Alam.

In his condolence message, the Governor expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

The Governor also prayed for courage and fortitude to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

