Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Briefs Bilawal About Law & Order
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 07:54 PM
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday briefed the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the law and order situation in the province
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday briefed the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the law and order situation in the province.
A meeting held at Zardari House wich was attended by PPP's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and General Secretary Shazi Khan.
The situation of law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a key topic of discussion.
Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and Shazi Khan also highlighted issues related to the Federal government's policy approach in the province.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi briefed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the grand Jirga held at the Commissioner House in Kohat, which focused on peacekeeping efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Governor also shared details of a meeting with political parties in Kurram regarding the establishment of peace.
Additionally, Governor Kundi briefed the PPP chairman about an upcoming All Parties Conference (APC) scheduled for December 5 in Peshawar, which will discuss the issue of terrorism and the unfair distribution of resources in the province.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Suspect involving sexually abusing 10 years old boy arrested in Lahore
Thar Coal produces affordable electricity, but transmission challenges hold back ..
Samina Ahmed unveils surprising marriage proposal by Manzar Sehbai
Scooty gains popularity among working women, students
PTI withdraws claim of hundreds of deaths at D-Chowk during protest
Shahzaib, Riazullah hit centuries in Pakistan U19 win over UAE
Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case
DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect involving sexually abusing 10 years old boy arrested in Lahore7 minutes ago
-
Thar Coal produces affordable electricity, but transmission challenges hold back promise of low-cost ..1 minute ago
-
Scooty gains popularity among working women, students1 minute ago
-
PTI withdraws claim of hundreds of deaths at D-Chowk during protest30 minutes ago
-
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen49 minutes ago
-
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures49 minutes ago
-
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier46 minutes ago
-
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case46 minutes ago
-
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested46 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours52 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours52 minutes ago
-
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners52 minutes ago