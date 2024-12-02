Open Menu

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Briefs Bilawal About Law & Order

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 07:54 PM

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday briefed the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the law and order situation in the province

A meeting held at Zardari House wich was attended by PPP's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and General Secretary Shazi Khan.

The situation of law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a key topic of discussion.

Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and Shazi Khan also highlighted issues related to the Federal government's policy approach in the province.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi briefed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the grand Jirga held at the Commissioner House in Kohat, which focused on peacekeeping efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor also shared details of a meeting with political parties in Kurram regarding the establishment of peace.

Additionally, Governor Kundi briefed the PPP chairman about an upcoming All Parties Conference (APC) scheduled for December 5 in Peshawar, which will discuss the issue of terrorism and the unfair distribution of resources in the province.

