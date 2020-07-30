Governor fears spike in coronavirus cases on Eid-ul-Azha, Ashura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said there was a danger of spike in coronavirus cases on Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram and ignoring the SOPs may result in Eid-ul-Fitr like situation when people contracted the deadly virus through intermingling in the markets and public places.

Addressing a ceremony at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here, he said, "The public should take coronavirus seriously on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as we cannot afford Eid-ul-Fitr like the coronavirus situation." The Governor Punjab said negligence in observing government SOPs would result in aggravating coronavirus situation in Pakistan, adding, "We should stop spreading rumours that coronavirus is a conspiracy by the government to receive foreign aid. " He said, "Coronavirus is a global pandemic and we have no option but to follow SOPs if we want to get rid of this virus." Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Governor said that King Edward Medical University and other medical universities had played an exemplary role in tackling coronavirus in Pakistan. He said,"As a result of the hard work of universities and industries, we donated medical equipment worth 100 million rupees." Sarwar said that national as well as international organisations were lauding the research input of King Edward Medical College.

He said bureaucrats who were creating obstacles in the university files would be answerable and strict action would be taken against them.

The Governor Punjab said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, our government believes in merit and transparency. As a Chancellor, I can say this with certainty that I have appointed all Vice-Chancellors on merit and not a single hiring has been done through unfair means.

When we appoint Vice-Chancellors on merit we expect them to ensure meritocracy in their respective universities." He said, "Previous governments have destroyed national institutions so we will not tolerate anything that violates merit and transparency. We have to strengthen national institutes to make Pakistan invincible." He said unfortunately some bureaucrats halted the administrative procedure of universities. He maintained that inordinate delay would no longer be tolerated in administrative procedures of universities because it negatively affected their performance. "We have finalised this policy that the files regarding universities will be processed in the Administrative department within 10 working days and any officer who fails to do so will be answerable in this regard and action will be taken against them as per law and constitution. My mission is that Pakistani universities rank among top 500 universities of the world. In order to achieve it, we are strengthening institutes."The Governor Punjab said that the telemedicine initiative had proved to be successful in Punjab. "Millions of people have sought medical advice from our medical experts by calling on the helpline. We launched Pink Coronavirus helpline for women of Punjab where they can seek help from lady health workers."Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said doctors had been fighting coronavirus pandemic as front line soldiers and the doctors had joined duty right after recovering from deadly coronavirus. He said smart lockdown policy and telemedicine helpline had been very fruitful in tackling coronavirus in Pakistan.