Governor felicitate nation on I-Day, urge people to forge unity for motherland

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman felicitating the nation on auspicious Day of Independence said that we salute the vision of our leaders who remained actively involved in Pakistan's Movement and decided to acquire a separate homeland for the Muslims of Indo-Pak.

" In modern times, the predicaments of the Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and India bears witness to the fact that opting for a separate Muslim state i.e., Pakistan was absolutely an apt decision" he said in a message issued here relating to Independence Day.

The Governor said that after a long struggle and countless sacrifices by the Muslims, ALLAH Almighty finally bestowed us with an independent and sovereign state on 14th August, 1947.

"Indeed, Independence is the greatest blessing of ALLAH which we must cherish. We are enjoying an independent atmosphere and need to shun our personal, linguistic and sectarian differences besides pledging to work in harmony, unity and determination for ensuring prosperity and development of our motherland" he added.

He said that last year, India challenged our sovereignty; however, it was given a befitting response by Pakistan Air Force which was the reflection of our sovereignty and defence system that conveyed a strong message to the enemy that they must not remain in any self-delusion about Pakistan.

On this Independence Day, he also prayed for the independence of persecuted Muslims living in IIOJK and hoped that their long struggle as well as sacrifices will certainly bear fruits in the near future.

"I feel immense pleasure to realize that our youth is patriotic and determined for progress and therefore, they must remember our heroes of independence of Pakistan and play their respective role for development and security of the country" he added.

The Governor said that we also salute our Armed Forces who are committed to safeguard geographical integrity of Pakistan which the whole nation is proud of. Today, with the blessing of ALLAH, Pakistan has become an invincible power and no country can cast a devil eye upon our state.

"On this day, we must pledge to remain in unity under our towering flag for the development and prosperity of Pakistan in order to survive with dignity amongst the comity of nations, he added.