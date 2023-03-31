UrduPoint.com

Governor Felicitate Newly-elect Cabinet Of 'Press Club'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Governor felicitate newly-elect cabinet of 'Press Club'

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Governor of Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar congratulated the newly-elect president, general secretary and cabinet on their success in the 'Press Club' elections here.

In his message issued on Friday, the Governor expressed hope that the relations between the newly-elect officials of the Quetta Press Club, the government and the press would be more pleasant.

"I congratulate Abdul Kaliq Rind, the president, Banaras Khan, General Secretary (GS) and the entire team of the newly-elect body on success." Governor Balochistan, in his message, hoped that the newly-elect body would play an active role in drawing the attention of the government towards public problems and defending the rights of media persons.

"It is the responsibility of all the people associated with the leading media to highlight the positive image of Balochistan at the national and international level and to present new suggestions for sustainable solutions to public problems," he added.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar expressed good wishes for the further success and prosperity of the newly-elect body.

