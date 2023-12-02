Open Menu

Governor Felicitates 360 Graduates, Awards Gold Medals To 70 Students Of KUST

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Governor felicitates 360 graduates, awards gold medals to 70 students of KUST

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday awarded gold medals to 70 outstanding students of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) for their remarkable achievements in the academic field.

The Governor in his address at the 14th Annual Convocation of Kohat University of Science and Technology, congratulated 360 graduating students who completed their bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. degrees in various disciplines.

He extended his felicitations to the successful students, their parents and the faculty members present at the ceremony.

During the event, Vice Chancellor of Kohat University, Professor Dr. Sardar Khan, presented the annual performance report of the institution to Governor Ali, highlighting the achievements and progress made over the year.

Governor Ghulam Ali, in his special address, commended the cultural richness of Kohat district and emphasized the historical significance of the region in political, cultural, religious, scientific, literary, cultural, and civilizational aspects.

He encouraged the youth to strive for their goals with determination and hard work.

Highlighting the importance of education, Governor Ghulam Ali stressed that educated youth play a vital role in enhancing the dignity and honor of both the individual and the nation.

He urged the graduates to face global challenges with modern knowledge and values.

Governor Ghulam Ali emphasized the need for contemporary education that not only provides knowledge but also instills resilience, tolerance, and ethical values.

He said that fostering unity and inclusivity in education is crucial to overcoming societal challenges.

Governor Ali applauded Kohat University for successfully implementing a five-year business plan, resulting in improved financial stability and control over expenditures.

He urged all universities to maintain financial discipline for sustained growth.

In his closing remarks, Governor Ali reiterated the importance of controlling expenses and maintaining financial discipline across all universities in KP, ensuring a prosperous future for higher education in the region.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Business Education Kohat Progress Ghulam Ali Gold Event All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Sh ..

Vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Should You Buy?

13 minutes ago

Realme C53: The New Champion is a Design Triumph – Embracing Elegance and Cham ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commenc ..

Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commences tomorrow

55 minutes ago
 PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-par ..

PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-party elections

2 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

2 hours ago
 Developing countries must be provided with finance ..

Developing countries must be provided with finances, technology to deal with cli ..

2 hours ago
Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

17 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

17 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan