Governor felicitates 360 graduates, awards gold medals to 70 students of KUST

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday awarded gold medals to 70 outstanding students of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) for their remarkable achievements in the academic field.

The Governor in his address at the 14th Annual Convocation of Kohat University of Science and Technology, congratulated 360 graduating students who completed their bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. degrees in various disciplines.

He extended his felicitations to the successful students, their parents and the faculty members present at the ceremony.

During the event, Vice Chancellor of Kohat University, Professor Dr. Sardar Khan, presented the annual performance report of the institution to Governor Ali, highlighting the achievements and progress made over the year.

Governor Ghulam Ali, in his special address, commended the cultural richness of Kohat district and emphasized the historical significance of the region in political, cultural, religious, scientific, literary, cultural, and civilizational aspects.

He encouraged the youth to strive for their goals with determination and hard work.

Highlighting the importance of education, Governor Ghulam Ali stressed that educated youth play a vital role in enhancing the dignity and honor of both the individual and the nation.

He urged the graduates to face global challenges with modern knowledge and values.

Governor Ghulam Ali emphasized the need for contemporary education that not only provides knowledge but also instills resilience, tolerance, and ethical values.

He said that fostering unity and inclusivity in education is crucial to overcoming societal challenges.

Governor Ali applauded Kohat University for successfully implementing a five-year business plan, resulting in improved financial stability and control over expenditures.

He urged all universities to maintain financial discipline for sustained growth.

In his closing remarks, Governor Ali reiterated the importance of controlling expenses and maintaining financial discipline across all universities in KP, ensuring a prosperous future for higher education in the region.

