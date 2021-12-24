Governor felicitates Christian community on Christmas

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman Friday congratulated Christian community on the eve of Christmas and said that rights of minorities are protected in Pakistan and they are free to celebrate their events and practice religion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman Friday congratulated Christian community on the eve of Christmas and said that rights of minorities are protected in Pakistan and they are free to celebrate their events and practice religion.

In a message in connection with Christmas, KP Governor said that minorities are free to practice religion and customs and their rights are protected as enshrined in the constitution.

He said that both majority and minority communities are living in excellent environment of mutual coexistence and respect in the country.

He also urged Christian community to work for country's progress and play their role for the development and prosperity of the motherland.