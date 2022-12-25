Governor felicitates Christians on Christmas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman has congratulated Christian community around the world on the occasion of Christmas.

In a felicitation message issued here on the eve of Christmas Pakistan, he said Pakistan fully supports religious tolerance, brotherhood and the rights of minorities.

He said the Christian brothers and sisters living in the country have always actively participated in the development of the country.

Baligh ur Rehman said minorities are living peacefully in the country and are equal citizens of Pakistan.