Governor felicitates Gen Asim Munir for taking charge as 17th COAS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday congratulated the General Asim Munir on becoming the 17th Chief of Army Staff (COAC) here.

He said that the General Asim Munir was the best soldier and had leading capabilities.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that it was a great honour to lead a biggest Army of the Islamic world.

He hoped that the General Asim Munir would play a vital role in further increasing the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Army.

While paying tributes to General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, he lauded his (General Bajwa) services for the restoration of peace.