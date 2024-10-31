Governor felicitates Hindu community on Diwali

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori extended heartfelt congratulations to the Hindu community in the province on the occasion of Diwali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori extended heartfelt congratulations to the Hindu community in the province on the occasion of Diwali.

In a congratulatory message, he emphasized the vital contributions of the Hindu community to the development and progress of the country and the province, particularly in the fields of health and education.

He remarked that Diwali, in Hinduism, is a festival that symbolizes the end of despair and the birth of new hopes, bringing joy and happiness. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori encouraged the Hindu community to pray for the development and prosperity of the country and the province, as well as for enduring peace and security.

Furthermore, he affirmed that the Hindu community, along with all minorities in Pakistan, enjoys complete religious freedom, and that the government is committed to taking every possible measure to promote interfaith harmony.