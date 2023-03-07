Governor felicitates Hindu community on Holi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, while congratulating the Hindu community, said that Holi was a day to spread happiness and peace.

He said that the season of spring was welcomed through Holi.

He said the Hindu community had served in the fields of education, health, agriculture and trade.

The Governor said the Hindu community was celebrating Holi with traditional zeal and fervour.

He said that prayers on the occasion of Holi showed the love of the Hindu community for the country.