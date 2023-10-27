Open Menu

Governor Felicitates Karachi Whites On Victory In Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Governor felicitates Karachi Whites on victory in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday congratulated 'Karachi Whites' captain Sarfraz Ahmed, players and team management on their success in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The Governor said that the team under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed, played an exemplary game throughout the tournament.

He said that Karachi Whites' performance against Faisalabad in the final was excellent.

Tessori said that Karachi Whites batsmen and bowlers appeared in full form. He hoped that the new talent would emerge from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Faisalabad Governor Sarfraz Ahmed From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

19 minutes ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

19 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

5 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

6 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

7 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

8 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

8 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan