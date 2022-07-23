Governor felicitates mountaineer Samina Baig on summiting K2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has congratulated Pakistan's first female mountaineer Samina Baig on having summited world's second highest K2.

In a message issued here on Friday, he said Pakistani women have proved their mettle in various fields, adding that the nation is proud of talented women like Samina Baig.

The Governor Punjab said it is very important to encourage women and provide them with opportunities to move forward for the development of a society.

The Governor Punjab said the PML-N government has always taken practical steps to empower women, adding that the first Women University was set up during the previous tenure of PML-N so that the parents of the girls who did not allow their girls to study in co-educational institutions could equip their girls with education.

He said 'Women on Wheels' project was also launched in the previous tenure of PML-N with a vision to empower women, which has been started again in a better way.