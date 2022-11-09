Governor felicitates national cricket team

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman felicitated the national cricket team for clinching their victory against New Zealand in an important T20 World Cup match and qualified for the final

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman felicitated the national cricket team for clinching their victory against New Zealand in an important T20 World Cup match and qualified for the final.

In a message on Wednesday, he said the cricket team displayed a brilliant performance in their match against New Zealand.

The Punjab Governor said that the national cricket team displayed their excellent abilities. "Prayers of the nation are with them," he said and hoped that the Pakistan cricket team would win the T20 World Cup.

The Governor congratulated the people of Pakistan and said the victory was the result of hard work, adding that the success was always granted by displaying an excellent team work.