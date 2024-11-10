Open Menu

Governor Felicitates National Cricket Team On Pak-Australia ODI Series Win

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has congratulated the national cricket team and the nation for winning the Pakistan Australia ODI series.

He said that after 22 years, Australia has been defeated on its home ground and he congratulates the national team for this achievement.

Kamran Tessori said that the Pakistani team made the nation happy by defeating Australia by 8 wickets in the last ODI match.

He also paid tribute to the selectors, coaches, captain and players of the national team.

