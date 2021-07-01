Governor felicitates new PAPP body

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP).

He said that the press photographers play an important role in the journalism.

Those, who have won the elections are PAPP President Mohammed Jamil, General Secretary Syed Abbas Mehdi and besides others Saeed Ahmed Lashari, Saqib Siddiqi and Eijaz Ahmed Korai.