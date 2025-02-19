Governor felicitates newly appointed CS KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, hosted a meeting with the newly appointed Chief Secretary of the province, Shahab Ali Shah, at the Governor House on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations to Shahab Ali Shah on assuming the pivotal role of Chief Secretary.

The Governor expressed his best wishes for Shahab Ali Shah's success in carrying out his responsibilities and fulfilling his duties efficiently.

Discussions during the meeting revolved around key administrative issues in the province, with particular focus on improving governance and ensuring good governance practices.

Additionally, the two leaders deliberated on strategies to achieve sustainable peace and stability in Kurram District, addressing the region's administrative challenges.

APP/ash/