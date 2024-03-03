Governor felicitates newly elected PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has congratulated Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on being elected as the Prime Minister here on Sunday.

He said that his election was a proof of the progress of the democratic process in the country.

He hoped that the country would develop and progress in the leadership of the PM-elect Mohammed Shahbaz Sharif.