Governor Felicitates Newly Elected PM
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has congratulated Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on being elected as the Prime Minister here on Sunday.
He said that his election was a proof of the progress of the democratic process in the country.
He hoped that the country would develop and progress in the leadership of the PM-elect Mohammed Shahbaz Sharif.
