Governor felicitates office bearers of Tank Press Club

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday congratulated the newly elected cabinet of Tank Press Club (Registered).

The elections of the Tank Press Club were completed in which Noor Muhammad Barki was elected, unopposed, as the President.

Sheikh Rehmatullah was elected as the General Secretary, Noor Alam Mehsud as Senior Vice President, Kafaitullah Paracha Vice President, Amanullah Marwat was elected as the Finance Secretary, Muhammad Rafiq Arain Pattern In-chief, Tanveer Shah Kundi Joint Secretary, Jawad Dilsoz Office Secretary, and Zafran Miani as Information Secretary.