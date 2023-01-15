UrduPoint.com

Governor Felicitates Office Bearers Of Tank Press Club

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Governor felicitates office bearers of Tank Press Club

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday congratulated the newly elected cabinet of Tank Press Club (Registered).

The elections of the Tank Press Club were completed in which Noor Muhammad Barki was elected, unopposed, as the President.

Sheikh Rehmatullah was elected as the General Secretary, Noor Alam Mehsud as Senior Vice President, Kafaitullah Paracha Vice President, Amanullah Marwat was elected as the Finance Secretary, Muhammad Rafiq Arain Pattern In-chief, Tanveer Shah Kundi Joint Secretary, Jawad Dilsoz Office Secretary, and Zafran Miani as Information Secretary.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Tank Ghulam Ali Sunday Cabinet

Recent Stories

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

12 minutes ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

12 minutes ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral ..

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

5 hours ago
 SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.