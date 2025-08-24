Governor Felicitates Pak Men's Ice Hockey Team Over Winning Championship In USA
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday has congratulated Pakistan Men's Ice Hockey team on its great success in the Amerigol Latam Cup in the United States of America (USA).
He said that Pakistan men's team won the championship.
Tessori said that the players had brought laurels to Pakistan around the world.
He said this success proved that success was possible in every field with hardwork and dedication.
