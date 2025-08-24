Open Menu

Governor Felicitates Pak Men's Ice Hockey Team Over Winning Championship In USA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Governor felicitates Pak Men's Ice Hockey team over winning championship in USA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday has congratulated Pakistan Men's Ice Hockey team on its great success in the Amerigol Latam Cup in the United States of America (USA).

He said that Pakistan men's team won the championship.

Tessori said that the players had brought laurels to Pakistan around the world.

He said this success proved that success was possible in every field with hardwork and dedication.

Recent Stories

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

18 minutes ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

17 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

17 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as ..

Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..

18 hours ago
 Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's L ..

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan