Governor felicitates Pakistani cricket squad on victory

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday congratulated the nation on the victory of the national team in Multan Test

He lauded the efforts of coach, captain and players for the brilliant performance.

Tessori said that batsmen, bowlers, and fielders played brilliantly.

He said that after many years, the national cricket team gave a gift to the nation by winning at the home ground.

It is hoped that the national team will continue its passion in the same way, he added.