Governor Felicitates Pakistani Cricket Squad On Victory
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday congratulated the nation on the victory of the national team in Multan Test
He lauded the efforts of coach, captain and players for the brilliant performance.
Tessori said that batsmen, bowlers, and fielders played brilliantly.
He said that after many years, the national cricket team gave a gift to the nation by winning at the home ground.
It is hoped that the national team will continue its passion in the same way, he added.
Recent Stories
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport
Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores
Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro
Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four including two attackers killed in fresh Kurram firing2 minutes ago
-
'We are back': PM lauds Team Pakistan for winning first home Test after long43 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call53 minutes ago
-
Bannu police repulse attack on check post1 hour ago
-
Unannounced loadshedding, gas pressure issues resolved: Sui Northern Gas Manager1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 13 kg drugs in two operations1 hour ago
-
Education key to country's future: Dr. Musadik1 hour ago
-
Police bust dacoit gang; arrest two1 hour ago
-
Crackdown launched on quacks in S.Waziristan Lower1 hour ago
-
Fake lawyer arrested for fraud, theft in Chichawatani2 hours ago
-
Dera police arrest six accused, recover ammunition2 hours ago
-
Tailor electrocuted2 hours ago