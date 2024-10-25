Governor felicitates Rameez Ibrahim on winning gold medal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori congratulated Rameez Ibrahim for winning the gold medal in Mr. Universe 2024 competition.

According to a Governor's House Spokesperson, Rameez Ibrahim made the nation proud.

The governor said that Rameez Ibrahim won the gold medal with hard work and this achievement is an example for the youth.

This achievement has made the history of national bodybuilding proud, he said adding that Rameez Ibrahim proved his talent around the world with a stunning victory.