Governor Felicitates Rameez Ibrahim On Winning Gold Medal
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori congratulated Rameez Ibrahim for winning the gold medal in Mr. Universe 2024 competition.
According to a Governor's House Spokesperson, Rameez Ibrahim made the nation proud.
The governor said that Rameez Ibrahim won the gold medal with hard work and this achievement is an example for the youth.
This achievement has made the history of national bodybuilding proud, he said adding that Rameez Ibrahim proved his talent around the world with a stunning victory.
Recent Stories
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman NA body on information visits PTV Quetta Center2 minutes ago
-
Three persons killed, two injured in road accident2 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 50 establishments on illegal commercial use2 minutes ago
-
TAO recommends SIFC premptive guards to combat Thalassemia prevalence2 minutes ago
-
Two farmers booked2 minutes ago
-
AC seals two LPG shops2 minutes ago
-
Smuggled Iranian diesel seized2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits cricket stadium to review arrangements11 minutes ago
-
National Assembly offers fateha for deceased relatives of MNAs11 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Art of public speaking'12 minutes ago
-
Senate adjourned amid lack of quorum till Oct 2812 minutes ago
-
Renegotiation of contracts with eight more IPPs finalized: Tarar12 minutes ago