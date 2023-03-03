UrduPoint.com

Governor For Adopting Best Int'l Practices To Improve Seeds Quality

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Governor for adopting best int'l practices to improve seeds quality

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that use of technology and adoption of best international practices can help in improving quality of agricultural seeds.

Presiding over a review meeting on improving seed quality in agriculture sector at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he observed that there is need to improve quality of seeds of agricultural produce to increase the production of agricultural sector.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said agriculture has a huge share in the economy of the country and it is the main pillar of the economy.

The Governor Punjab said public and private sectors and the universities should enhance research in the field of agriculture, adding that improving quality of seeds will increase the production of profitable agricultural crops.

He said it is very important to provide a conducive environment to the people associated with the seed industry to increase the production of agricultural produce.

He also directed to form three sub-committees for rice, cotton and other small seeds respectively to formulate recommendations for improving the quality of seeds.

Members of the Seed Committee said that better results can be obtained by including representatives of the industry in the consultative process of policies of the government regarding seeds and agricultural produce. The committee proposed to formulate seed policy in the province.

Chief Executive Punjab Agriculture Research board Lahore Dr. Abid Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Punjab University Dr. Saleem Haider and members of the committee related to agriculture and seed industry, Shehzad Ali Malik ,Guard Agriculture Research and Services, Jawed Qureshi, Four Brothers Seeds Corporation, Dr. Khalid Hameed, Chairman Tara Group, Pakistan, Tahir Salimi, Haji Sons, Muhammad Asim, Bayer Pakistan Limited, Shafiqur Rehman, Kisan Seed Corporation and Dr. Shafiq, Suncrop Group were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Governor Punjab Agriculture Tara Cotton Government Industry Share Best

Recent Stories

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

29 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

30 minutes ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

44 minutes ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

45 minutes ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

1 hour ago
 UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Min ..

UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Ministerial - Spokesman

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.