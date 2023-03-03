LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that use of technology and adoption of best international practices can help in improving quality of agricultural seeds.

Presiding over a review meeting on improving seed quality in agriculture sector at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he observed that there is need to improve quality of seeds of agricultural produce to increase the production of agricultural sector.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said agriculture has a huge share in the economy of the country and it is the main pillar of the economy.

The Governor Punjab said public and private sectors and the universities should enhance research in the field of agriculture, adding that improving quality of seeds will increase the production of profitable agricultural crops.

He said it is very important to provide a conducive environment to the people associated with the seed industry to increase the production of agricultural produce.

He also directed to form three sub-committees for rice, cotton and other small seeds respectively to formulate recommendations for improving the quality of seeds.

Members of the Seed Committee said that better results can be obtained by including representatives of the industry in the consultative process of policies of the government regarding seeds and agricultural produce. The committee proposed to formulate seed policy in the province.

Chief Executive Punjab Agriculture Research board Lahore Dr. Abid Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Punjab University Dr. Saleem Haider and members of the committee related to agriculture and seed industry, Shehzad Ali Malik ,Guard Agriculture Research and Services, Jawed Qureshi, Four Brothers Seeds Corporation, Dr. Khalid Hameed, Chairman Tara Group, Pakistan, Tahir Salimi, Haji Sons, Muhammad Asim, Bayer Pakistan Limited, Shafiqur Rehman, Kisan Seed Corporation and Dr. Shafiq, Suncrop Group were present.