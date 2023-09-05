Open Menu

Governor For Aligning Education With Emerging Fields Of New Technologies

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Tuesday highlighted the need of aligning the education system in varsities with emerging fields of new technologies urging students to positively work for the development and prosperity of the country

He was addressing the 13th convocation of Hazara University Manshera as a Chief Guest. The ceremony was also attended by the caretaker minister, Dr. Muhammad Qasim, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Manshera, Bilal Shahid, faculty members, and students.

He was addressing the 13th convocation of Hazara University Manshera as a Chief Guest. The ceremony was also attended by the caretaker minister, Dr. Muhammad Qasim, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Manshera, Bilal Shahid, faculty members, and students.

The governor also advised students to change their mindset and adopt a positive way of thinking to attain the goal of the country's progress. He said that venturing into a new field of technology and education is vital to achieve progress in the existing scenario of world competition.

He urged Ph.D. degree holders to further improve and hone their skills and prepare themselves to meet the challenges of transforming the world.

He said that the improvement of public sector education institutions is a challenge that needs maximum allocation and utilization of available resources.

Haji Ghulam Ali also stressed university administration to promote culture of research and devise a plan for achieving self-reliance. He also praised parents for supporting their children in the educational journey.

On the occasion, the governor was also briefed about overall performance and achievement of the university. Later KP Governor distributed degrees among 500 students of Bachelor, Master, MPhil, and Ph.D. programs.

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Education Progress Ghulam Ali HEC Hazara University Mansehra

