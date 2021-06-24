UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor For Appointing Competent Persons On Posts Of Provosts, Registrar In Varsities

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Governor for appointing competent persons on posts of provosts, registrar in varsities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Thursday directed Higher education Department to devise a comprehensive plan to appoint experienced and competent persons on posts of provosts, registrars and examination controllers in universities.

He was chairing senate meeting of Hazara University here at Governor House.

He also appreciated financial and educational strategy of Hazara varsity and said that better planning and selection of priorities would help resolve the financial issues of the varsity.

The governor also directed authorities to use amount received under saving head in pension and endowment fund to address pension related issued of universities.

Senate meeting also approved 1335 million rupees budget of Hazara University for the year 2021-22.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Hazara varsity, Dr. Jamil Ahmad briefed the meeting about the financial strategy of the varsity and said that efforts are underway to generate funds on long term basis.

Senate meeting of Kohat University of Kohat University of Science and Technology was also held in Governor House. The meeting approved 2021-22 budget of the university after discussing its various details.

Senate meetings were also attended by MPA, Nawabzada Farid Salahuddin, Secretary Higher Education, Muhammad Daud, Additional Secretary Finance, Safeer Ahmad, senate members and Vice Chancellors of Kohat and Hazara universities.

Related Topics

Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Education Budget Kohat Hazara University Mansehra Million

Recent Stories

UVAS arranges post-budget dialogue focusing livest ..

26 minutes ago

IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s appeals challenging ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Public Health Ma ..

1 hour ago

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

2 hours ago

Delegation of special children calls on minister f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.