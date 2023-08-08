Governor for avoiding unnecessary expenses at university level

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said the current difficult economic situation of the country required steps to make a comprehensive strategy to achieve new priorities and goals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said the current difficult economic situation of the country required steps to make a comprehensive strategy to achieve new priorities and goals.

He said, "It is important that we completely avoid all unnecessary expenses at the university level and opening departments that are incompatible with the current market." He expressed these views while presiding over the seventh session of the University of Turbat.

He said that the university was primarily for students, so they should be focused on providing an educational environment and necessary facilities to the students.

On this occasion, Justice Hashim Khan Kakar from Balochistan High Court, Provincial education Minister Lal Jan Jafar, Vice Chancellor Turbat Professor Dr.

Jan Muhammad Baloch, Principal Secretary to Governor Hashim Khan Ghalzai, Engineer Ahmed Farooq Bazai, representative of Higher Education Commission and Deputy Secretary of Finance Department Abdul Samad were present on the occasion.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan said that it was very important to implement the rules and regulations of the Higher Education Commission to run the affairs of the university smoothly.

He said that special care should be taken to observe the time of the Senate meeting, Syndicate meeting and announcing the results.

Running the affairs of the university within the stipulated time improves the overall performance. Several important decisions have been made as a result of the recommendations and suggestions of the participants of the seventh session of the University of Turbat.