Governor For Carbon Free Architecture, Town Planning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2023 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Thursday said that the historical buildings of Bahawalpur are masterpieces of architecture.

He was addressing the Architects Convention and Workshop held at Noor Mahal under the auspices of the Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners.

He said that town planners and architects play an important role in the development of a city.

He said that correct and disciplined planning is important for the prosperity of the area.

The governor said that town planners and architects must keep in view the future needs and climate changes for better planning and designing.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said that the training workshop has been organized for architects of South Punjab in this regard.

He said that zero-carbon buildings are the need of the hour.

The Governor Punjab distributed certificates to the participants of the workshop.

Chairman Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners Muhammad Arif Chingezi said that the workshop has been organized for the architects of South Punjab to promote the architecture and town planning industry.

He said that the construction of environment-friendly buildings and reducing the carbon in the environment is very important for the next generation.

