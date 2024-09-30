Governor for collective efforts to boost tourism in KP, GB

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday met with the Governor of Gilgit Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah, to discuss various matters of mutual interest.

During their meeting, the two leaders focused on the current political situation in the country and its implications, emphasizing the importance of cooperation for national stability and development.

Both the governors highlighted the potential for promoting tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, which are renowned for their natural beauty and historical heritage.

Governor Kundi remarked that enhancing tourism could significantly benefit the national economy and increase employment opportunities for local communities.

He stressed the need for joint tourism projects and improved facilities to expand the industry.

Governor Mehdi Shah agreed on the importance of tourism, pointing out the abundant opportunities in Gilgit Baltistan that could be leveraged through collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He urged airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), to initiate flights to Gilgit Baltistan to further promote tourism.

He also emphasized the necessity of improving infrastructure and facilities for tourists to enhance international tourism.

Both leaders concluded their meeting with a consensus on the need for collective efforts from all provinces and regions to ensure the political stability and economic development of the country.

