(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday emphasized the need for collective efforts to promote the country's development, prosperity and peace

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday emphasized the need for collective efforts to promote the country's development, prosperity and peace.

He said that those with intentions of weakening the state and spreading negativity, especially among the youth, cannot contribute positively.

He urged the younger generation to foster a positive mindset, uphold traditions, and promote values.

He expressed these views during a meeting at the Governor's House, where a delegation of 45 members from the district of Dir Upper, led by former provincial minister Shafiullah Khan, convened.

The delegation included representatives from various political and social circles, such as ANP, PPP, JUI, and PTI, among others.

The delegates discussed issues concerning the region's population, particularly related to notifications in Dir Central District, education, healthcare, gas supply, municipal representative powers, funds, and other challenges.

The delegates appreciated the Governor's receptive approach and thanked him for being a public servant focused solely on addressing citizens' concerns without bias.

They highlighted that this was the first time in history that a public-serving Governor was directly accessible to the province's people for dialogue and assistance.

During the conversation, the Governor underscored his commitment to resolving public issues impartially and selflessly.

He said that serving humanity was a significant form of worship and that the provision of non-discriminatory public service was a crucial aspect of his belief.

The Governor acknowledged that engaging with the people and institutions dedicated to social service brings him immense joy.

He assured the delegates that the problems faced by local governments would be resolved soon, allowing them to initiate developmental activities in their areas.

Furthermore, Governor Ghulam Ali expressed his willingness to visit Dir shortly in response to the invitation extended by the delegation. The delegation from Peshawar Public school and College, headed by Principal Iftikhar Ahmed, also met with the Governor.

The delegation discussed matters concerning institutional improvement and exchanged ideas for enhancement.

In a separate meeting, a delegation led by former provincial assembly member Israr-ul-Haq met with the Governor. The delegation discussed local issues, reaffirming the Governor's commitment to collaborate and assist in finding solutions.

The Governor acknowledged the provincial government's initiative to provide funds for local institutions.

In this manner, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali engaged with various delegations, highlighting his dedication to resolving public issues and fostering collaboration for the betterment of the region.