Governor For Compulsion Of Uniform For Universities' Teachers, Students

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:35 PM

Governor for compulsion of uniform for universities' teachers, students

A high level meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday passed a resolution making the uniform mandatory for teachers and students of all public sector universities across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :A high level meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday passed a resolution making the uniform mandatory for teachers and students of all public sector universities across the province.

The Governor while presiding over Senate meeting of Abdul Wali Khan University here at Governor House pointed out requirement of uniform for varsity students and teachers. The meeting passed a unanimous resolution making the uniform mandatory for both teachers and students.

Earlier, the Governor stressed upon public sector universities to play leading role in promotion of research based education as per requirement of modern days.

On the occasion he directed Higher Education Department to make all universities bound for pre-senate meetings so that the agenda for the meeting could be discussed thoroughly.

Later the Senate approved budget 2018-19 and 2019-20 for Abdul Wali Khan University and also gave nod to Draft Rules of business and University Business Strategic Plan 2018-23.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor Abdul Wali Khan university Professor Dr Mohammad Khurshid, Secretary High Education Department Arshad Khan, Principal Secretary to Governor Nizam ud Din and other senate members.

