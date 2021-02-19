UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor For Concerted Efforts To Flush Out Corruption

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:29 PM

Governor for concerted efforts to flush out corruption

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday observed that corruption was a bane for the entire political, economic and social system,saying that concerted efforts were needed to eradicate it once for all

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday observed that corruption was a bane for the entire political, economic and social system,saying that concerted efforts were needed to eradicate it once for all.

He was talking to media after visiting MNA Malik Nawab Sher Waseer near here at Jaranwala.

He said that Punjab being a major province has maximum number of parliamentarians, hence the 'sale and purchase of votes' in Senate elections was difficult here, but it got more conspicuous in case of small provinces.

He said that government was committed to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, adding, "It was also a constitutional binding and all steps would be taken to maintain the sanctity of vote in Senate elections". Regarding PTI parliamentarians, he said that they were staunch supporters of their party and would support its nominated candidates without any second option.

He said that basic and fundamental problems confronted by masses were being resolved on priority basis.

Governor said that implementation of development schemes and infrastructure related projects would be ensured. He said the government would introduce new local body system in which elected members would be empowered to undertake development projects.

Governor said that the local body system would empower the elected members and projects at village and tehsil levels will be easier to execute.

Earlier, the Governor offered condolence to Malik Nawab Sher Waseer on the demise of his sister and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Punjab Vote Sale Jaranwala Family Media All Government

Recent Stories

12 candidates in run for by-polls on NA-221

1 minute ago

EU Welcomes Positive Reaction to Iran Nuclear Deal ..

1 minute ago

Three killed, 13 injured in separate road mishaps

1 minute ago

Commissioner SBD inaugurates 32nd Urs of Syed Ali ..

5 minutes ago

Agenda to provide safe, affordable transport being ..

5 minutes ago

Open courts held in all divisions of provincial ca ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.