Governor for concerted efforts to flush out corruption

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday observed that corruption was a bane for the entire political, economic and social system,saying that concerted efforts were needed to eradicate it once for all

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday observed that corruption was a bane for the entire political, economic and social system,saying that concerted efforts were needed to eradicate it once for all.

He was talking to media after visiting MNA Malik Nawab Sher Waseer near here at Jaranwala.

He said that Punjab being a major province has maximum number of parliamentarians, hence the 'sale and purchase of votes' in Senate elections was difficult here, but it got more conspicuous in case of small provinces.

He said that government was committed to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, adding, "It was also a constitutional binding and all steps would be taken to maintain the sanctity of vote in Senate elections". Regarding PTI parliamentarians, he said that they were staunch supporters of their party and would support its nominated candidates without any second option.

He said that basic and fundamental problems confronted by masses were being resolved on priority basis.

Governor said that implementation of development schemes and infrastructure related projects would be ensured. He said the government would introduce new local body system in which elected members would be empowered to undertake development projects.

Governor said that the local body system would empower the elected members and projects at village and tehsil levels will be easier to execute.

Earlier, the Governor offered condolence to Malik Nawab Sher Waseer on the demise of his sister and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family.