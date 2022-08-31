Governor for concerted efforts to promote poultry industry

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that concrete measures are needed to further promote poultry industry in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that concrete measures are needed to further promote poultry industry in the province.

Talking to a delegation of Punjab Poultry Association (PPA) led by Chairman Abdul Kareem at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said after textile, poultry is the largest industry which employs millions of people.

Major (Retd) Syed Javed Hussain, members PPA Ali Raza, Mahmood Tahir, Mubeen Amjad, Imran Khalid and Akhtar Hussain comprised the delegation.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the governor about the problems faced by the poultry sector.

The delegation also invited the governor to the 3-day Poultry Expo starting from September 15 at Expo Center Lahore.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman further said poultry sector has an important role in the country's economy and concerted efforts to bring stability in the country's economy is the need of the hour.

The governor Punjab said that use of poultry products is associated with the common man, therefore, the prices should be within the reach of the common man.

He urged the poultry owners to promote business in a clean and transparent manner keeping in mind the hygiene standards.

He said there is need to develop linkage between the industry and the academia. He also proposed to give scholarship on merit to the students of the universities.

The delegation hailed the idea and assured of early progress on the proposal.

The delegation termed the news item about use of hormones in the feed of broiler chickens as false and fabricated.