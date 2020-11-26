Governor for constitution of body to reviews financial issues of KP Universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and Chancellor Public Sector Universities Shah Farman directed the department of Higher education to constitute a high level committee of educational and technical experts to review financial and budget related issues of the varsities.

Presiding over 7th Senate meeting of Agriculture University here, he said that it has become imperative to look into the factors behind financial and budget related issues of the universities and make administrations of universities bound to prepare budget and expenditures while keeping in view the priorities.

He also directed the Higher Education department that the committee would prepare recommendations about how to address the issues of public sector universities,adding that all financial and budget related issues of universities were ultimately affecting the students and had added woes to the worries of poor students.

Earlier the meeting discussed the issues of TTS appointments,rules for Professors and Assistant Professors, annual plan, audit reports and other matters of the Agriculture University.The meeting approved the conversion of the Animal Health Department into the College of Veterinary Sciences.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Jahan Bakhat presented the overall performance report of the Agriculture University. The meeting was attended by Provincial Agriculture Minister Mohibullah Khan, Principal Secretary to Governor Mohammd Idress, Secretary Agriculture Mohammad Israr, Additional Secretary Financial Safeer Ahmed and other members of the Senate.