Governor for constructing dams to overcome water scarcity

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday expressed concerns over depleting water levels in Balochistan, especially in Quetta, stressing the need for constructing dams

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday expressed concerns over depleting water levels in Balochistan, especially in Quetta, stressing the need for constructing dams.

The governor in a meeting with Managing Director WASA Abdul Lateef Rana who called on him emphasized the help and guidance of international organizations to overcome the issue.

"If immediate and timely measures are not taken to control the water shortage in the provincial capital, we may face a number of problems in the near future," he maintained.

He further said, "It is sad that even in this advanced age, we are giving clean drinking water to trees and plants, while we do not have the ability to recycle the used water." Lauding the efforts of the water sanitation authority, the governor said "It is a good initiative that WASA is working on many small projects to recycle the used water which will yield positive results.