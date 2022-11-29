Governor for continuity of policies for economic stability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that continuity of policies is vital for economic stability and progress in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that continuity of policies is vital for economic stability and progress in the country.

Talking to a delegation from the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) led led by President Kashif Anwar at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said the business community is playing a key role in the socio-economic development of the country.

Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mehmood, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and others were also present.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said besides country's economy, the role of business community in welfare work is also commendable. The Governor Punjab said that he had yet to meet a businessman who did not do public welfare work.

He said that the business community has always come forward to help their countrymen in every difficult time, be it earthquake, Coronavirus pandemic or the recent floods.

He said that the doors of the Governor's House are open to the business community. The Governor Punjab further said that political stability and continuity of policies are very important for economic development in the country.

President LCCI Kashif Anwar said the Lahore Chamber is grateful to the Governor of Punjab for keeping the doors of the Governor's House open for the business community and unprecedented cooperation.

President LCCI Kashif Anwar also invited Governor Punjab to visit the LCCI in his first leisure.